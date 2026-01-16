Leavenworth Seeks Volunteers for Housing Committee
The City of Leavenworth seeks volunteers to apply for an open position on the Housing Advisory Committee.
About the Housing Advisory Committee
The Committee is tasked with reviewing and making recommendations to the City Council on how to spend city funds for housing projects. It also reviews options for funding land purchasing, construction, housing development projects requesting city funds, and options for infrastructure improvements that promote housing options.
The City is looking to fill one position for a two-year term ending in January 2028.
Who Is Eligible to Apply
Potential Committee members must be registered to vote, reside within City limits, and have lived within City limits for at least one year.
The Committee meets at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall on the fourth Thursday of each month. Regular meetings typically last up to two hours, but may be longer.
How to Submit a Letter of Interest
Interested and qualified parties are invited to submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6. Letters of interest shall be submitted to the City of Leavenworth's City Clerk, Andrea Fischer.
