Drivers taking U.S. 97 over Blewett Pass can expect delays as the Washington State Department of Transportation begins guardrail repair work Tuesday.

Where the Work Is Happening

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DOT said a contractor will update guardrails on two stretches on U.S. 97, one near the Lauderdale Junction of U.S. 97 and U.S. 970 and another from north of the summit of Blewett Pass to several miles south of the Don Senn Memorial Interchange of U.S. Highway 2 and U.S. 97.

What Drivers Should Expect

The project is expected to run between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Travelers can expect reduced speed limits, automatic flagger-controlled traffic, temporary rumble strips, and pilot cars, and should plan for delays.

DOT expects the project to be finished during the first week of June.

You can check the real-time travel map for current travel conditions.