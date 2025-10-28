A contractor for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be grinding out bumps over an 11-mile stretch of US 2 west of Leavenworth beginning Oct. 27.

Work will require lane reductions with 25-mph reduced speed zone and alternating traffic between just west of Nason Creek Rest Area (milepost 78) to east of the junction of SR 207/Coles Corner (milepost 89).

Work is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for up to four days, wrapping up no later than Oct. 31.

Visit the real-time travel map for any further updates to US 2 and other road conditions.