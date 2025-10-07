US 97 Blewett Pass Reopens After Labor Mountain Fire Closure

Washington State Department of Transportation

US 97 Blewett Pass is open after closing for more than two weeks due to the Labor Mountain Fire.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the pass reopened as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.


Drivers should also remain alert for crews and vehicles entering and exiting the roadway. Fire activity means travel conditions can change quickly, and the pass could close again on short notice.

You can refer to the DOT real-time travel map for any changes.

