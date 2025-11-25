Firefighting agencies are unveiling reports of injuries from firefighters that occurred during the 2025 Washington firefighting season.

The Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center (WFLLC) released two reports, one from the Stampede Ridge Fire involving a smokejumper injury, and another from the Labor Mountain Fire where a firefighter sustained an injury from a falling tree.

Injury on the Stampede Ridge Fire

On Sept. 2, a team of smokejumpers attempted to attack a freshly started Stampede Ridge Fire. The first two jumpers landed without issue. The third jumper stated everything went smoothly with the jump until the last few moments coming into the landing zone, when he realized he was coming in a little faster and a little farther down the landing path than he wanted.

How the Parachute Collapse Occurred

The jumper went into a half-brake position as he tried to steer into a safer portion of the landing area, but at this point, his parachute brushed against a tree, causing it to collapse. This accelerated his descent, which resulted in a hard impact, breaking bones in both of his feet.

A U.S. Forest Service truck took the jumper to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee.

Hotshot Injured on the Labor Mountain Fire

On Sept. 28, firefighters battled a one-acre spot fire from the Labor Mountain Fire east of the 511 road system. A firefighter on an interagency hotshot crew had a tree fall on him. Fellow firefighters found the man pinned face down under the tree.

Rescue and Medical Response

The firefighter was conscious, but bleeding from the face and showing signs of memory loss. Emergency crews airlifted the firefighter to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee.

WFLLC Findings and Follow-Up

In both incidents, WFLLC said policy and protocol were followed, and both firefighters were able to heal from their injuries.

The Labor Mountain Fire burned nearly 43,000 acres in Chelan and Kittitas Counties before crews controlled the blaze in mid-October. The Stampede Ridge Fire was controlled at less than an acre.