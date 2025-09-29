Firefighters increased containment on the Lower Sugarloaf Fire Sunday.

Containment Progress and Acreage Update

The latest update lists containment at 38 percent for the lightning-caused blaze 12 miles northeast of Leavenworth, which has now burned 39,135 acres.

Hot Spot Operations on Western Edge

On the western edge, dozers and handcrews continued line construction and put out hotspots, which increased containment.

Active burning continued along the southern edge of the blaze above Nahahum Canyon. Type 1 helicopters dropped water on the area above Swakane Creek, while dozers completed three indirect lines near the bottom of Swakane Canyon to protect structures.

Crews controlled a 60-acre spot fire on Burch Mountain.

Firefighters are preparing a continuous dozer line starting at Dinkleman Ridge at Rattlesnake Springs all the way to U.S. 97. The line will be plumbed with a fire hose ready for deployment if needed.

In the Swakane Creek area, firefighters will bolster dozer and handlines with targeted operations. Structure protection groups are protecting structures in the bottom of Swakane Creek, and crews will continue mopping up the spot fire on Burch Mountain.

Meanwhile, resources on the western portions of the blaze will continue mop-up and containment.

Evacuation Notices and Safety Alerts

Fire officials hope scattered showers and cooler temperatures will temper fire behavior in the coming days.

Level 3, 2, and 1 evacuation notices are in place around the fire in Chelan County.

Officials say you should refer to the evacuation map and monitor Chelan County Emergency Management's Facebook page for the latest evacuation information.

