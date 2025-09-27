37,380 acres, 32% containment

A COMMUNITY MEETING will be held today at 6:00 PM at Cashmere Middle School, 300 Tigner Rd, Cashmere, WA 98815. It will be recorded and shared on the incident Facebook page.

Yesterday: Along the southeast portion of the fire in Swakane Canyon, firefighters worked on establishing dozer lines along the ridges on both sides and connecting them with handlines. Meanwhile, hotshot crews secured spot fires across Swakane Creek. Aircraft supported the effort with retardant and water drops to help crews progress toward securing and flanking the spot fire. Near Roaring Creek, crews worked direct on the spot fires and also built several indirect lines along the slope while being supported by aircraft. These efforts, along with structure protection group operations, were critical to protecting communities in Chelan County. Along the northern part of the fire, crews continued to monitor the fire progression along Road 5808 and prepare for future work. Crews worked through the night to continue the day’s operations.