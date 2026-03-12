State Senator Judy Warnick will not seek re-election to the Senate at the conclusion of her current term, leaving the 13th district seat open.

Warnick Announces Retirement Plans

Senator Warnick said she plans to retire after 20 years in the legislature.

“Serving the people of the 13th Legislative District has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” Sen. Warnick said. “I grew up on a dairy farm and ran my own small business, so I came to Olympia with a simple goal: to ensure that the hardworking families, farmers, and ranchers of Central Washington had a seat at the table. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together to protect our water rights, support our small businesses, and empower the next generation of leaders.”

Two Decades in the Washington Legislature

Sen. Warnick was first elected to the House of Representatives in December of 2006 and later to the Senate in 2015. She was elected as vice chair of the Senate Republican Caucus in 2017, and then to Chair in 2021.

Beyond agriculture, Warnick said she has been a champion for youth and women's sports, regional economic development, and community involvement.

Focus on Agriculture and Rural Communities

While she is looking forward to the next chapter of her life, Sen. Warnick emphasizes that her work in the Senate is far from over.

“I have always believed the most important job of a lawmaker is to listen. The people deserve to be heard, and that philosophy has been the basis for every vote I’ve cast in both the House and the Senate,” Sen. Warnick said. “There is still much to be done, and I intend to work just as hard as I did on my first day until my very last day in office to ensure our communities remain a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Her efforts have earned her numerous accolades, including "Legislator of the Year" honors from the Association of Washington Business, the Cattle Producers of Washington, and the Washington State Potato Commission, as well as the Guardian of Small Business award from the National Federation of Independent Business. She also received the Hall of Fame award from the Washington State Dairy Federation in March 2026.

Warnick Will Serve Through 2026

Sen. Warnick will continue to serve until her term officially concludes in January 2027.