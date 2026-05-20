Those impacted by the 2021 Chelan-Douglas Health District data breach are running out of time to submit a claim.

Claims Deadline Approaching for Data Breach Victims

READ MORE: WestSide High School Hosts Open House and Carnival

The agency suffered a cyberattack in July 2021. Hackers stole the personal data and medical information of roughly 188,000 people.

Health District Agreed to $1.3 Million Settlement

The health district agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit last year for $1.3 million to resolve claims related to the breach.

How to File a Settlement Claim Before May 30

The deadline to file a claim is May 30. Those wishing to file a claim can do so online, calling a special hotline at 1-866-841-4244, or responding to a postal claim form sent to all potentially impacted individuals last March. Eligible individuals may claim up to $599, plus as much as $5,000 for documented financial losses.

Judge Must Approve Final Settlement Terms

The settlement also requires the health district to improve its online security. A Chelan County judge must grant final approval before settlement funds can be distributed.