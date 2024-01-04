2 Influenza Deaths So Far in Chelan/Douglas County

The Chelan Douglas Health District has reported two confirmed deaths from influenza so far in the 2023-24 flu season.

The fatal cases of flu involved an adult near the end of November and a child died last month, according to a news release from the Health District (CDHD)

"This is a heart-breaking reminder that influenza is a very serious illness. We want to express our condolences to the families of those affected and are deeply saddened by the loss of our community members.” Deputy Director, Dr. Kristen Hosey.

The Centers For Disease Control (CDC) recommends an annual flu vaccine for everyone over the age of six (6) months as the most important step in protecting against flu viruses.

CDC also recommends further preventative measures include:

Wash your hands often, with soap and water

Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick

Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean and disinfect everyday surfaces

Stay home if you have flu like symptoms

Wear a mask when in crowded public places or when visiting people at higher risk of flu complications

Influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness. Symptoms often come on suddenly.

People who have the flu can experience some or all of these symptoms:

Fever/chills

Cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose

Headaches and muscle or body aches

Fatigue

Vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children than adults)

The CDHD advises to check for local flu vaccine availability by visiting vaccines.gov.

Influenza vaccine for children under the age of 18 should be available through your primary care provider.