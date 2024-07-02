Wenatchee Woman Accused Of Felony Theft At Chelan Walmart

A 31-year-old Wenatchee woman faces felony theft charges after deputies say she pushed a shopping cart full of items out of the Chelan Walmart, without attempting to pay for anything.

Deputies were called to a reported theft from the store by a white woman in her 40’s with blonde hair just before 8pm Monday.

They located two women and a man sorting through a Walmart shopping cart by the Chelan Goats Field.

One of the women matched the description given from the call.

She was identified as Brittany Roberts of Wenatchee. Deputies say she immediately began to confess to stealing the shopping cart of items from Walmart.

They say it was determined Roberts stole over 260 items that were worth far more than $750.00, which is the threshold for second degree theft, a Class C felony.

Roberts was booked into Chelan County for that felony charge.