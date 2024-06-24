One Person, Several Pets Dead In Chelan Area Fire Early Monday

One person and several pets are dead from a fire among a group of trailers off of SR 150 between Chelan and Manson early Monday morning.

Chelan Fire and Rescue and Chelan County Fire District #5 were called to the scene of a residential fire on Ariel Ln. at about 1:15 am.

They found a 5th wheel trailer fully engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to sheds and two vehicles, while it had also started a ¼ acre brush fire.

Firefighters say several RV’s were also threatened, so they stopped the brush fire from spreading to those RV’s first and then focused on extinguishing the main fire.

They say initial reports were that one person had burn injuries and had been taken to Lake Chelan Community Hospital by a private citizen before they arrived on the scene, and that there was one woman still missing.

Firefighters say when they were able to get into the 5th wheel, they found one person dead along with several pets.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the Chelan County Fire Marshal and Chelan County Sheriffs.