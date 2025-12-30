Chelan County deputies have found probable cause to charge a 41-year-old man with murder and arson in relation to the August house fire in Chelan that killed two people.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Chief Ryan Moody said Jason Glandon intentionally ignited the residence in the 400 block of E. Woodin Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 21. The fire killed 63-year-old Nada Davidson and 67-year-old Michael Tappe, and caused substantial bodily injury to 55-year-old Lauri Kerr.

Detectives identified Glandon as the primary suspect a few days later. On Aug. 25, Brewster police contacted detectives, advising that he had been located, but he was dead.

Glandon reportedly died of a pulmonary embolism due to a deep vein thrombosis of the leg. At the time of his death, Glandon had severe burns to the back of his legs, showing he was exposed to the intense heat or flame.

Investigators continued the case by executing follow-up search warrants and conducting additional interviews following Glandon's death. Moody said further evidence supported the conclusion that Glandon intentionally set the fire.

The Sheriff's Office extended its condolences to the victims' families.