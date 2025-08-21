Early Morning Fire Destroys Chelan Home, Injures Two

Early Morning Fire Destroys Chelan Home, Injures Two

Picture of the 400 block of E. Woodin Ave in Chelan. Credit: Google Maps

Two people have injuries from a fire destroying a home in Chelan early this morning and rescuers are still trying to account for some residents.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Chelan County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Woodin Ave. Investigators say people inside the house come and go frequently, so they are trying to figure out if the others were inside when the fire occurred.

READ MORE: East Wenatchee Overdose Leads to Arrest of Cashmere Man

Firefighters reportedly had no chance to save the home, so they diverted their resources to protect surrounding buildings. The blaze did cause damage to an adjacent paint and pool supply business.

Crews knocked down the fire in roughly an hour and a half. The cause is under investigation.

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Filed Under: chelan, fire, house fire
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ