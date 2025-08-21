Two people have injuries from a fire destroying a home in Chelan early this morning and rescuers are still trying to account for some residents.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Woodin Ave. Investigators say people inside the house come and go frequently, so they are trying to figure out if the others were inside when the fire occurred.

Firefighters reportedly had no chance to save the home, so they diverted their resources to protect surrounding buildings. The blaze did cause damage to an adjacent paint and pool supply business.

Crews knocked down the fire in roughly an hour and a half. The cause is under investigation.