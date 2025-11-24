A Chelan man is in jail after leading police on a pursuit throughout downtown Chelan Sunday night.

READ MORE: Level 3 Sex Offender Taken Into Custody After Community Tip

What Led to the Pursuit

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Chief Ryan Moody said deputies observed 37-year-old Charlie Suarez driving a sedan well above the speed limit, as well as additional traffic violations suggesting Suarez might have been impaired.

How Deputies Stopped the Vehicle

Get our free mobile app

At around 7:40 p.m., the deputy attempted to pull Suarez over, and Suarez took off. The deputy followed on West Manson Road toward Manson, before Suarez reportedly turned onto Golf Course Road. The deputy successfully performed a PIT maneuver at the roundabout at Golf Course Road to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Confrontation With Deputies

Moody said Suarez exited the vehicle and advanced towards deputies with his fists clenched, shouting, "Let's go," to which a deputy deployed a Taser.

Police took Suarez into custody without further incident.

Charges the Suspect Now Faces

Moody said deputies chased Suarez for approximately 4 miles. Suarez faces charges of Attempting to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, and Driving Under the Influence.