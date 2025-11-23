A Grant County sex offender is in jail after moving from Benton County and failing to register his new residence.

Outstanding Warrants From Multiple Counties

Grant County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Tyler May, a Level 3 sex offender, also had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants from Kennewick and Benton County.

Location and Details of the Arrest

Deputies arrested May Saturday morning in the 14200 block of Road A.7-Southwest, about three and a half miles east of Royal City.

Tip From Community Member Sparks Arrest

Officials say a community member shared a tip with a deputy which led to the arrest.

Offender’s Criminal History and Past Violations

May was convicted of child molestation in 2010 and released from prison in 2014. He was also convicted in 2014, 2017, and 2019 of failing to register.