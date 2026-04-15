Legal pressure is mounting on the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, with two more employees now seeking $20 million combined.

Deputy and Sergeant File $20 Million in Claims

READ MORE: $8 Million Tort Claim Filed Against Sheriff's Office

The claims were filed earlier this month and are part of a broader set of complaints involving current and former deputies connected to ongoing disputes within the agency.

Sheriff Mike Morrison told NewsRadio 560 KPQ he could not comment on the allegations due to potential litigation.

“I have full confidence in the process and look forward to the opportunity to formally respond through the appropriate channels,” Morrison said. “In the meantime, we will continue to serve our community and treat all citizens and employees with professionalism while protecting their constitutional rights.”

The two employees, Sgt. Lee Risdon and Deputy Cole Soreano, remain employed with the sheriff’s office, according to the department.

Claims Follow Existing Federal Lawsuit

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Soreano and Risdon mirror a group of deputies who have raised concerns about alleged retaliation tied to internal department conflicts and past political divisions within the agency. Similar allegations have also been raised in separate federal litigation involving other deputies.

During the election between former Sheriff Brian Burnett and Sheriff Morrison, both candidates allegedly began using Chelan County law enforcement personnel for personal gain, which resulted in a lawsuit from the four deputies, who were featured on a list of supporters for Burnett's campaign.

Claims Allege Retaliation and Harassment

Risdon and Soreano also claim they supported Burnett and were subject to retaliation.

According to the tort, Risdon said that Sheriff Morrison and Undersheriff Dan Ozment led "a sustained campaign to undermine [his] credibility, discipline [him] without cause, remove [him] from leadership positions, damage [his] reputation, and ultimately force [him] out of law enforcement."

Risdon's claim also mentions a June 7, 2023, supervisor meeting where Ozment allegedly yelled at him and other supervisors, and "displayed aggressive body language," and dismissed concerns from multiple sergeants.

In addition, Risdon alleged that Morrison "expressed persistent resentment" against him, and that Morrison allegedly attempted to reopen previously closed investigations.

Additional Allegations Detailed in Second Claim

Soreano's tort claim is similar in nature, but also refers to an incident where a deputy allegedly assaulted his daughter in May 2023. Soreano filed a criminal report and claims the sheriff's office "omitted and fabricated information, refused to conduct an investigation, and minimized the conduct."

The claim said that Sheriff Morrison passed him over for assignments that he was qualified for and subjected him to "inappropriate" mental health inquiries.