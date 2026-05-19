Link Transit named its next CEO, as Nick Covey retires after 32 years of service.

Link Transit Board Selects New CEO

READ MORE: Public Invited to Meet Link Transit CEO Candidates

The Link Transit Board of Directors named Don Billen as the agency's next CEO.

Billen has served as Link Transit’s planning manager since May 2025 and has 30 years of experience in transit planning, capital project development, and regional coordination. His background includes leadership roles at Sound Transit.

“Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with the Link Transit team and learning from employees, guests, and partners throughout the region,” Billen said. “I am grateful for the Board’s confidence and excited to work with an outstanding management and staff team. I want to personally thank Nick Covey for more than three decades of commitment to Link Transit. The impact of his leadership will be felt for years to come.”

Board Highlights Future of Regional Transit

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As CEO, Billen will oversee agency performance, staff leadership, strategy, and alignment with Board policies.

“The Board is grateful for Nick’s leadership and is excited to welcome Don Billen as our next CEO,” said Board Chair Erin McCardle. “Don understands the important role transit plays in connecting people to jobs, health care, and opportunities. We look forward to working with him to ensure Link Transit continues to meet the evolving needs of our riders and communities.”

Billen will take over for Covey on June 1.