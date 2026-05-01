With Link Transit CEO Nick Covey retiring, the public transit company has narrowed its search to two candidates to succeed him.

Link Transit Begins Leadership Transition

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Link invites the public to a meet and greet, where guests will have a chance to interact with the two finalists, ask questions, and share feedback with the Board of Directors.

Don Billen and Patrick Preusser are the candidates.

Don Billen’s Transit Background

Billen has experience in service planning, capital project development, and regional coordination. Before joining Link Transit, he held a senior leadership role at Sound Transit. He is currently Link's Planning Manager, overseeing service development, strategic planning, and long-term system design.

Patrick Preusser’s National Transit Experience

Preusser has nearly 30 years of experience in transit, leading multimodal systems across the country. He currently serves as the Chief Operations Officer for the Regional Transportation District in Denver. His background also includes federal service with the U.S. Department of Transportation and operational leadership roles in both rail and bus systems.

Public Feedback Will Help Shape Final Decision

The Link Transit board will consider feedback gathered from this public meet-and-greet with candidate interviews before making a final selection.

When and Where To Meet the Candidates

The meeting is 5:15 p.m. Monday, May 4, on the third floor of the Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia Street in Wenatchee.