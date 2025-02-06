Link Transit Free For Transit App Users

Wenatchee residents can now ride Link Transit for free.

Spokesperson Tim West says they're partnering with smartphone app "Transit" to waive their premium subscription for those within Link's service area.

"We've entered into an agreement with Transit that we pay them a fee that overides the need for anybody else to purchase their own individual upgrade," West said. "Anybody in our service area using the Transit app is automatically upgraded to the Royale version, which gives them some premium features and it's no additional cost."

The Transit app offers services such as trip-planning, which can help riders find departure times and stop locations.

A Royale subscription usually costs $5 a month or $25 a year, but Link is paying $800 a month for riders in its service area to ride for free.

West says there are currently over 300 downloads of the app within the Link service area.

The Transit app is available on iOS or Android.

