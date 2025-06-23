Link Transit will offer free shuttle rides for the 4th of July Fireworks Celebration in Wenatchee.

Spokesperson Eric West said shuttles will be available from behind JC Penney at Valley North Center to Walla Walla Point Park starting at 7 p.m, continuing until 9 p.m.

Return trips will begin after the fireworks show finishes, running until around 11 p.m.

Pick-ups will be in the same location as drop-offs. Buses depart JC Penney every 10 to 15 minutes. These vehicles are wheelchair accessible.

More information on these shuttles or any other Link Service at 509-662-1155.