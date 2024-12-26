Link Transit has announced four new additions to its fleet. The buses will serve Waterville and the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort route.

These buses are specially equipped for slopey, challenging terrain. Their features - automatic chains, self-leveling suspension, engine-braking systems - are indicative, it would seem, of a growing sophistication in mass transit engineering.

Cosmetically, the vehicles are buoyed by custom graphics reflecting their destinations: mountain scenes for ski routes and pastoral landscapes for plateau routes!

What will this mean on the ground? According to Link CEO Nick Covey, it'll mean a superior rider experience.

"We are thrilled to add these new buses to the fleet, which will directly improve service and accessibility for the Waterville and SkiLink routes," Covey is quoted as saying in a press release. "This investment in our infrastructure reflects Link’s commitment to providing high-quality transit services to North Central Washington."

The Waterville bus will be unveiled on January 7, at the Waterville Town Hall garage. The event will feature "themed treats and an opportunity for the community to see the new bus up close, learn more about its features and celebrate the expansion of Link Transit services." There is no cost to attend.

SkiLink, a fare-free route from Columbia Station to Mission Ridge, operates on weekends and holidays throughout the ski season. Route 25 serves Waterville daily from Columbia Station, through East Wenatchee and Orondo, to the Douglas County Courthouse.

Link offers zero-fare service seven days a week. Additional details are available at linktransit.com or by calling 509-662-1155.

Click here to read about Link's inexorable march toward full electrification.