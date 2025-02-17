Link Bus Involved In Collision On Wenatchee Avenue

There are no injuries following a two-vehicle collision involving a Link Transit bus in Wenatchee on Sunday evening.

The Wenatchee Police Department says the fender-bender occurred at around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Wenatchee Avenue when the bus sideswiped a passenger car.

Police Sgt. Cory Bernaiche says the collision caused the downing of a light pole which the bus came to rest upon.

Bernaiche did not have information about what might have caused the accident or which of the two driver's was at fault.

Traffic on the Avenue was slowed by the wreck, which left the bus blocking the right lane for a time while police worked the scene.

Both vehicles reportedly suffered moderate damage in the collision.

Officials with Link did not immediately return calls from KPQ regarding the incident.