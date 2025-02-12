Bus Driver Killed In SR-28 Crash Identified

The identity of a bus driver who was killed along with three others in a two-vehicle collision near Rock Island on Sunday afternoon has been released.

The Washington State Patrol says 66-year-old Michael W. Meacham of Spokane died when a sedan struck the Northwest Stagelines charter bus he was driving on State Route 28 head-on.

The two 17-year-old occupants of the sedan were also killed in the crash, along with one of the 17 passengers on the bus.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office says it will be consulting with the families of the teens this week prior to releasing their identities. The Eastmont School District has confirmed that one of the teens was a student at Eastmont High School and the other was a former student in the district.

The Chelan County Coroner's Office has not yet been able positively identify the bus passenger who was killed in the accident. That person died after being transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee, while the other three victims died at the scene.

Troopers say the collision occurred when the 17-year-old female driver of the sedan attempted to pass a vehicle in front of her and collided with the bus. Her passenger was a 17-year-old male.

Seven additional passengers on the bus suffered injuries in the crash and were also transported to Confluence Health Hospital for treatment.

The wreck caused the highway to closed for over ten hours with no available detour in the immediate vicinity.