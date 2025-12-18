One Dead, Another Injured After Fiery Three-Vehicle Crash On SR-28

One person is dead and another has injuries following a three-vehicle accident in Grant County early Thursday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:45 a.m. on State Route 28 at Trinidad Hill when a westbound sedan driven by 23-year-old Alvaro Lopez-Olmedo of Quincy was attempting to pass another vehicle and was struck by an oncoming sedan driven by 39-year-old Miguel A. Marron of Cashmere.

Marron's sedan was subsequently struck from behind by a third sedan, driven by 46-year-old Marisa M. Roddick of East Wenatchee.

Two of the sedans caught fire after colliding and were fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Lopez-Olmedo was reportedly ejected upon impact and died at the scene, while Marron was injured and transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment, and Roddick escaped without injury.

Troopers say Lopez-Olmedo caused the wreck by making an unsafe pass and traveling too fast for conditions.

The accident blocked all lanes of the highway until around 9:15 a.m., when it finally reopened in both directions.