Fireworks are the alleged culprit for a wildfire sparking in Grant County Saturday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Grant County Fire District 13 says they responded to the 1300 block of State Route 28 West at approximately 1:23 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find flames burning in brush on both sides of the highway, west of a nearby trailer park.

Crews knocked down the blaze in approximately 10 minutes, but continued to monitor and mop up hot spots until about 4 a.m.

Officials say the fire burned approximately 10 acres south of the highway and a quarter-acre north of it. They say this is a good reminder fireworks and dry vegetation don’t mix.