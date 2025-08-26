Spokane Area Woman Killed In I-90 Crash Near Easton
A Spokane-area woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County early Monday.
The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate-90 near Easton when 21-year-old Elizabeth Lukas of Chatteroy failed to negotiate a curve in her SUV, which struck a jersey barrier and careened into the median before tipping and coming to rest on its side.
Lukas suffered fatal injuries during the wreck and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Troopers say it's not yet known in impairment played a role in the collision, which remains under investigation.
