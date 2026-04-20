Two Hit-&-Run Suspects Dead After Head-On Collision During Police Pursuit Near Moses Lake

Two suspects involved in a felony hit-and-run accident in Grant County are dead after their vehicle collided head on with a truck as they were attempting to elude law enforcement on Sunday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it began when the two suspects were involved in a two-vehicle collision that injured a teenager on State Route 17 near Stratford Road in Moses Lake at around 5 p.m.

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The two suspects then reportedly left the scene of the accident in their sedan, which deputies spotted a short time later and attempted to pull over, but the driver fled.

A pursuit ensued which covered several miles of both city and county roads on the east side of Moses Lake and eventually found the suspect's vehicle traveling on the wrong side of Road 3 Northeast, where it collided head on with a service truck.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck, 24-year-old Nevin J. Anderson, was injured in the crash and transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment, while the two suspects were killed and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say they are still working to determine the identities of the two suspects, including their genders and approximate ages.

No other details about the accident which preceded the fatal collision, nor the fatal collision itself or any other possible surrounding criminal circumstances have been released.