Elderly Woman Killed, One Injured In Double Rollover Crash Near Ritzville

One person is dead and another has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Adams County on Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 395 about five miles south of Ritzville when a pickup truck driven by 55-year-old Natalie DeBusschere of Ellensburg rear-ended a sedan driven by 77-year-old Betty Harris of Lind.

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Troopers say Harris had stopped on the highway when DeBusschere collided with her from behind, causing both vehicles to roll and come to rest on the westbound shoulder.

Harris was killed in the collision and pronounced deceased at the scene, while DeBusschere suffered injuries and was transported to East Adams Rural Healthcare in Ritzville for treatment.

A report from the State Patrol indicates its not yet known what caused the wreck or if impairment was a factor in the crash, which slowed traffic on the highway for several hours and remains under investigation.