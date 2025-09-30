One Injured In Motorhome Collision Near Soap Lake

One person has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Routes 28 and 17 (SR-28 / SR-17) just south of Soap Lake, when an SUV driven by 43-year-old Danny D. Rhoads of Ephrata struck a motorhome driven by 71-year-old Cody T. Johnson of Soap Lake.

Rhoads was injured in the crash and transported to Kadlec Medical Center in the Tri-Cities for treatment, while his 17-year-old male passenger and Johnson both escaped unharmed.

Troopers say Johnson caused the collision by running a stop sign when he turned onto SR-28 from SR-17.

A State Patrol report indicates it's unclear if impairment played a role in the wreck, which slowed traffic in the area for several hours.