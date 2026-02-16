Link Transit awards several surplus vehicles to local nonprofit organizations through its "Surplus Van Grant Program."

Five Nonprofits Receive Surplus Buses

Link awarded a bus each to Brave Warrior NCW, the Chelan Boys & Girls Club, the Chelan Senior Center, Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue, and Purpose Boxing.

“These organizations improve lives in North Central Washington every day,” said Rideshare Coordinator Chris Clark. “Link appreciates the opportunity to help broaden the scope and reach of the services and programs they provide within our community.”

The program provides retired Link Transit vans to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that serve residents within the Chelan-Douglas Public Transportation Benefit Area.

Transportation Barriers in North Central Washington

Link said recipient organizations emphasized the critical role transportation plays in serving their clients.

“Many young adults and adults with disabilities in our community face significant barriers to transportation,” shared Brave Warrior NCW. “Families often lack reliable, accessible vehicles, and public transportation options may not meet the sensory, medical, or mobility needs of this population. This vehicle will allow us to provide safe, reliable, and inclusive transportation so participants can access the programs and opportunities they deserve.”

Link CEO Nick Covey said Link values its partnerships with agencies across the communities it serves.