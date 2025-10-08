Link Transit launched two new routes in East Wenatchee this week.

Link said they expanded service along Grant Road and are providing direct connections to residential areas and Pangborn Memorial Airport.

“We are excited to expand our transit service up Grant Road to Pangborn,” said Nick Covey, Link TransitCEO. “The community asked, and we delivered. These new routes will connect more residents to our fare-free service while supporting growth around the airport and surrounding industries. While we cannot currently meet early-morning and late-night flight schedules, we remain committed to working with Pangborn as the airport continues to expand.”

Route 15: Connecting Grant Road to Pangborn

Route 15 will operate from Columbia Station to Wenatchee Valley Mall and continue along Eastmont Avenue, 4th Street, and Kentucky Avenue before traveling up to Grant Road to Pangborn Airport.

Service will run from 5:30 a.m. to 8:50 p.m. Monday through Friday with limited weekend hours. Passengers traveling at midday will have access to Link's fare-free service to and from the airport.

Route 19: Serving East Wenatchee Neighborhoods

Route 19 will serve East Wenatchee, connecting Columbia Station, Wenatchee Valley Mall, Fred Meyer, Confluence East Wenatchee Clinic, Columbia Valley Community Health, and area schools between 3rd and 8th streets.

In addition, Link Transit reminds those attending Oktoberfest in Leavenworth have an option to take the bus to Leavenworth via Route 22, and Route 32 will take you through town to every stop for Oktoberfest.