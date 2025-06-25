Link Transit is offering shuttles to Rock Island's Rock Fest this Saturday.

The third annual Rock Fest features local bands, inflatable entertainment for kids, a beer and wine garden, and fireworks for all.

Festivities kick off at 1 p.m at the Rock Island Golf Course. There is no parking available at the golf course. Fireworks are at 10 p.m.

Link Transit spokesperson Eric West said shuttles will operate every 15 minutes from the park and ride lot across from BJ's convenience store at Rock Island Dr and Saunders to the golf course. Shuttles begin at 1 p.m. and wrap up by 11:30 p.m.

The vehicles offering rides are wheelchair accessible.