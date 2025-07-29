East Wenatchee Man Injured When Semi Strikes Car On SR-28 Near Rock Island

An East Wenatchee man has injuries following a two-vehicle accident near Rock Island on Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:30 p.m. when 54-year-old Dagan D. Anderson was turning from Batterman Road onto the westbound lanes of State Route 28 in his sedan and suddenly swerved into the eastbound lanes where his vehicle was struck by an oncoming semi-truck.

Anderson suffered injuries in the collision and was transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment, while the driver of the semi - Harkamaldeep Singh of Hayward, Calif. and his lone passenger, 44-year-old Dalvir Singh of Valley Stream, New York were both uninjured.

Troopers say impairment was a factor in the crash, which slowed traffic on the highway for at least an hour.

An official report from the State Patrol regarding the incident did not indicate if Anderson was cited, although he was named as having caused the wreck.