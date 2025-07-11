The popular Wenatchee Real Estate SNAPSHOT report from Pacific Appraisal Associates shows June real estate sales have improved this spring and are up from one year ago.

The report covers real estate activity in Wenatchee, Malaga, East Wenatchee, Orondo and Rock Island areas.

The June report for the residential real estate market shows total June sales climbed 15% from a year ago. Year-to-date sales through June 2025 are up 8% from 2024.

The market appears to be heating up with a 15% increase in active listings from the May figure this year and up 23% compared to last June.

The median sales price through June is $502,250 and flat compared to the first six months of 2024, although median sale prices are slightly higher at $511,500 in the last 90 days.

June 2025 Wenatchee Real Estate SNAPSHOT Image: Pacific Appraisal Associates June 2025 Wenatchee Real Estate SNAPSHOT Image: Pacific Appraisal Associates loading...

The number of listings near the range of median sales price ($400K to $600K) is where the largest inventory exists with 110 properties available. The average time on the market is running 2.5 to 3.5 months.

Sales & Listing Inventories Image: Pacific Appraisal Assoc. June '25 Sales & Listing Inventories Image: Pacific Appraisal Assoc. June '25 loading...

The average sales price of $558, 499 in the first half of 2025 is down 2% from Jan-June 2024.

What Is The Rental Vacancy Rate in Wenatchee?

The June report shows a tightening rental market with overall vacancy rates down this spring from 4.9% a year ago to 3.5% The rental market was much tighter for condo's, single family homes and multi-plex housing units.

Past reports from Pacific Appraisal Associates are available on their website

