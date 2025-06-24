Chelan County is looking for Purple Heart recipients to induct into its Hall of Honor.

In 2024, Chelan County Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring the county a Purple Heart County, which means the county identifies local recipients of the Purple Heart Medal for induction. Service members who receive a purple heart are those who are wounded or killed in action.

Get our free mobile app

“We want to ensure that the courageous service of our community’s Purple Heart recipients is formally recognized and remembered,” said Amber Hallberg, Community Services manager and a coordinator of the event. “Their stories of sacrifice are deeply valued and we’re proud to honor them.”

The initiative is part of the county's ongoing commitment to recognizing and preserving the legacy of our nation's heroes. The Hall of Honor pays tribute to those who have received the Purple Heart, which is the oldest military decoration still awarded to U.S. military members.

Chelan County asks the public to help identify Purple Heart recipients, living and deceased, from Chelan or Douglas counties or from the cities of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Chelan, and Rock Island.

To nominate a Purple Heart recipient for the Hall of Honor, or if you are a recipient or a family member of one, you can fill out the Hall of Honor Inductee from when you click here. Submit it to amber.hallberg@co.chelan.wa.us.

All 2025 inductee applications must be submitted by 5p.m. July 18. Inductees will be honored at a community celebration from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Wenatchee Veterans Hall.