Rock Island Man Receives Prison Time For Child’s Drug Overdose

A Rock Island man has been sentenced to a year in prison in connection to a drug overdose that led to the hospitalization of his child.

The 366-day sentence was handed down to 31-year-old Michael Ward Holmes by Judge Robert Jourdan in Chelan County Superior Court on Monday (Nov. 3).

The sentence came after Holmes entered a guilty plea last month to charges of manufacturing a controlled substance.

Prosecutors say Holmes produced psilocybin at his residence and was also found in possession of roughly 100 grams of the illegal substance during a search of the property in September, 2023.

The Wenatchee Police Department says the search was conducted after a 9-1-1 call requesting aid for his child, who had ingested psilocybin and was suffering from an overdose of the drug.

The child was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he later recovered.

Holmes' defense team had asked Judge Jourdan for leniency in requesting that he issue a sentence of substance abuse counseling rather than jail time.

However, Jordan instead chose to give Holmes a leap-year's-worth of days behind bars, citing the large quantity of illicit drugs found in Holmes' possession and the harm he'd caused to his child and family in ordering the stiffer sentence.