SR 28 Closed Near Rock Island After Head-On Semi Crash
State Route 28 near Rock Island is closed due to a head-on semi-truck collision, leaving both drivers injured.
READ MORE: Wenatchee Man Wins $2 Million Jackpot
Get our free mobile app
The crash is currently blocking the roadway, and troopers say it could be several hours before it reopens.
One of the drivers was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries, while the other sustained only minor injuries and is being treated at the scene.
Airplane crash simulation training exercise
Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media