SR 28 Closed Near Rock Island After Head-On Semi Crash

Washington State Patrol

State Route 28 near Rock Island is closed due to a head-on semi-truck collision, leaving both drivers injured.

The crash is currently blocking the roadway, and troopers say it could be several hours before it reopens.

One of the drivers was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries, while the other sustained only minor injuries and is being treated at the scene.

