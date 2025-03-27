Drivers utilizing State Route 28 Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee should plan for delays starting Monday.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says there will be single-lane closures and shoulder closures at multiple locations between Ninth Street and Hadley Street in East Wenatchee through early May.

Closures allow a geotechnical crew to drill and take soil samples on the highway as part of the design work for the SR 28 East Wenatchee Corridor project scheduled for 2028.

Communications Officer Sebastian Moraga says the soil samples will be used to determine what kind of support the corridor project will need. He asks for patience in this project.

"If they're going to be using [SR 28], they're going to need a little extra time," Moraga said. "It's not going to last forever, this is going to be done early May... it's part of a process culminating in a much safer highway about three years from now."

Shoulder closures occur intermittently between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday.

From April 7-April 28, drivers should expect single-lane closures with flagger controlled traffic from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights.

In 2028, the East Wenatchee corridor project hopes to construct a new connection to the Apple Capital Loop Trail and the Valley Mall Parkway. It will also widen SR 28 from two lanes to four, and construct sidewalks and bike lanes. There will also be a non-mountable curb median to restrict left turns and reduce collisions and traffic backups.

WSDOT asks the public to keep an eye on the real time travel map for current traffic conditions.