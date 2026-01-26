16-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Dangerous Vehicle Pursuit In East Wenatchee

A teenage boy is in police custody after allegedly leading officers on a dangerous vehicle pursuit in East Wenatchee early Saturday.

The East Wenatchee Police Department says it began at around 2 a.m. when officers attempted to pull over a sports car that was being recklessly driven near Valley Mall Parkway and 3rd Street Northeast but the driver fled, leading them on a chase that reached speeds of almost 80 mph on multiple city streets.

As the pursuit neared a large group of bar patrons who were congregating on the sidewalks in the downtown area, police called off the chase over safety concerns, but observed the fleeing driver strike the crosswalk median in the 800 block of Valley Mall Parkway.

The impact broke the vehicle's front axle and flattened several of its tires, causing it to skid for approximately 100 feet before coming to a stop in the 900 block of Valley Mall Parkway, where the driver then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended without further incident.

Police officials say no one was injured in the crash, including the 16-year-old who was driving the vehicle, nor his two juvenile passengers or any bystanders.

The boy was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center for attempting to elude, DUI, and two counts of reckless endangerment.