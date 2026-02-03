The proposed Wenatchi Landing development site on both sides of U.S. Highway 2 in East Wenatchee is receiving a funding boost.

Federal Funding Breakdown

READ MORE: Sen. Patty Murray Visits Wenatchi Landing Site

4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse announced in a Jan. 22 press release that the project will receive $10 million as part of $25 million going directly to north central Washington projects.

Get our free mobile app

"I am delighted to announce I have secured over $25 million in funding to go directly to projects at home in Central Washington. As we prepare to begin the Fiscal Year 2027 appropriations process, I will continue to put the priorities of Washington’s Fourth District first and keep working to make sure we are responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars," Newhouse said.

The funding comes from the Defense Appropriations bill, the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, and the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.

Douglas County Commissioner Marc Staub said the County is greatly appreciative of Rep. Newhouse's tireless efforts to include the money for the project.

What Wenatchi Landing Will Include

"He has been a steady and consistent voice in support of this transformative project that will develop 317 acres in East Wenatchee that sits on both sides of US 2/97 east of the Odabashian Bridge along the Columbia River," Staub said. "This project will be a game changer for our county and region, and we are thankful for Congressman Newhouse’s steadfast support for this project."

The Port of Quincy Rail Infrastructure Expansion Project received $2.5 million to expand track capacity and provide freight mobility options for agricultural producers. The Port of Warden received $2.5 million for the State Route 170 project to help create a freight route that keeps heavy trucks out of residential neighborhoods.