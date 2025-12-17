The Washington State Board of Education announced East Wenatchee resident Dr. Sue Kane and Sharon Conditt of Ridgefield will join the board.

Who Is Dr. Sue Kane?

READ MORE: Lighthouse Sues Wenatchee over Soup Kitchen Permit

Dr. Kane is the CEO of NCW Tech Alliance, a nonprofit that supports community members in their understanding of technology, STEM education, and artificial intelligence. She also has extensive experience in STEM education, after spending eight years as director of STEM initiatives and strategic partnerships for the North Central Education Service District.

“The world is changing fast, and our schools have such an important role in helping kids build confidence, curiosity, and resilience,” Dr. Kane said. “I’m excited to collaborate with educators, families, and communities to make sure our educational pathways are clear and accessible today, and strong enough to carry students into the future.”

Get our free mobile app

Dr. Kane was also an appointed member of the Governor's STEM Innovation Alliance from 2019 to 2024. She also contributed to multiple advisory groups and volunteer organizations.

Sharon Conditt’s Career in Civics Education

Conditt is a nationally recognized educator who has taught government and U.S. history at Woodland Public Schools for over 20 years. She is the 2025 Justice Sandra Day O'Connor Prize winner for Excellence in Teaching Civics, the 2024 National Civics Teacher of the Year from the Bill of Rights Institute, and the 2016 Washington State History Teacher of the Year.

“As a classroom teacher for over two decades, I have seen firsthand the challenges and needs school communities face,” Conditt said. “We must keep the needs of our students in hyper focus as we build systems that will support schools in their quest to ensure students have the 21st-century skills needed to actively engage in our democracy. I am humbled to serve and excited to engage in this important work.”

When the New Members Will Be Sworn In

Governor Bob Ferguson made the appointments. Dr. Kane and Conditt will be sworn in during the Board's regularly scheduled Feb. 11 meeting. They will serve their terms through January 2029.