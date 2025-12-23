Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are notorious for bringing families together and crafting luxurious holiday meals.

But what if you don't want to cook? Maybe you're staying closer to home without friends and family this year. You may want to order in. You may want to go out.

Wenatchee has multiple options for citizens and their families to have someone make food for you this year.

Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, breakfast will be available at The Crepe House along S. Mission Street, as well as Leonardo's Cafe & Bistro. Pybus Public Market will have Fire and Ice open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. OFF the Hill will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

For lunch, McGlinns Public House, Red Robin, Hilton Garden Inn, and Top Thai are open.

For dinner, Shakti's and Atlas Fare are open starting at 4 p.m, but reservations are recommended.

El Rinconsito will be open all day.

In East Wenatchee, Bob's Burgers & Brew is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Bubba J's BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Crepe House remains open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. El Rinconsito is open from 8 a.m. to midnight, while the Hilton Garden Inn is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

And of course, Denny's is always open, 24 hours a day.

There, now you don't have to worry about picking up a prime rib, a Christmas ham, or making green bean casserole that the kids probably won't even eat. Now you also don't have to worry about cleaning up!

Merry Christmas!