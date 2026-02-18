Seasonal road closures as freeze-thaw cycle hits Wenatchee area

Seasonal road closures as freeze-thaw cycle hits Wenatchee area

Photo Credit | Chelan County Emergency Management

The gate on the dirt portion of Burch Mountain Road in Wenatchee closed this week.

The seasonal closure protects the dirt roadway during freeze-thaw periods typical this time of year.

This is one of several seasonal closures, including Horse Lake Road in Wenatchee and Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat.

All roadways are set to reopen April 1.

