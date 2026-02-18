Seasonal road closures as freeze-thaw cycle hits Wenatchee area
The gate on the dirt portion of Burch Mountain Road in Wenatchee closed this week.
The seasonal closure protects the dirt roadway during freeze-thaw periods typical this time of year.
This is one of several seasonal closures, including Horse Lake Road in Wenatchee and Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat.
All roadways are set to reopen April 1.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects
Let's take a walk down a very groovy memory lane and ponder some of the things that made life easy, fun and undeniably cool in the '70s.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz