WSU Master Gardener Plant Clinic Returns to Wenatchee

The Washington State University Master Gardner Program is bringing back its Plant Clinic to Wenatchee.

The Chelan-Douglas extension will resume weekly in-person clinic hours starting Monday, Feb. 23.

Master Gardeners will provide diagnosis services free of charge. The clinic gives community members a chance to ask questions about garden pests and any issues they have with their plants. It's best to bring a sample of the insect or plant you have questions about, photos, and as much information as you can to your clinic visit.

You can also send emails to askamastergardener@chelandouglasmg.org with your name and phone number so a diagnostician can contact you if they need additional information.

The Plant Clinic will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. every Monday in the Sagebrush Meeting Room at the Wenatchee Public Library.