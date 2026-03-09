Washington residents and seafood lovers are being alerted to a major shellfish recall linked to possible norovirus contamination in oysters and Manila clams harvested from Drayton Harbor, Washington.

Which Shellfish Are Affected

READ MORE: FDA Issues Major Blueberry Recall

The FDA and Washington State Department of Health have issued warnings urging consumers, retailers, and restaurants to stop eating, selling, or serving these products immediately due to health risks.

Health Risks of Norovirus

Officials confirmed that shellfish harvested from Drayton Harbor between mid‑February and early March 2026 may be contaminated with norovirus, a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and nausea. Norovirus outbreaks have been tied to multiple illnesses in people who ate raw oysters from this region.

cmart7327 cmart7327 loading...

Affected Harvest Areas and Dates

As a result, health authorities have closed recreational and commercial harvest areas and are actively working with distributors to remove affected products from market shelves statewide. Consumers are warned that norovirus contamination can’t be detected by sight or smell, so even oysters and clams that appear fresh could be unsafe for consumption.

What Consumers and Restaurants Should Do

If you or a family member experience symptoms after eating shellfish from Drayton Harbor, contact your doctor right away. Retailers and restaurants should dispose of or return recalled products to suppliers and thoroughly sanitize surfaces to prevent cross‑contamination and sickness.

Stay Updated on Shellfish Safety

Stay updated with the Washington State Department of Health and the FDA for the latest recall lists and harvest area closure.