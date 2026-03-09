Downtown Wenatchee Transforms Into Winter Playground at Rails and Ales

Avery Cooper

Downtown Wenatchee turned into a winter playground once again as riders hit the rails during the annual Rails and Ales.

Rails and Ales Brings Winter Action Downtown

The popular event brings snow, rails, jumps, and a lot of energy to the heart of the city, giving skiers and snowboarders a chance to throw down their best tricks in front of a packed crowd.

Each year, crews haul in snow and build a temporary rail park right on the streets of downtown.

Snow, Rails, and $1,000 Prize Draw Competitors

Riders from across the region show up to compete, show off their style, and battle it out for bragging rights — and a $1,000 top prize.

Spectators lined the course throughout the evening, cheering as competitors launched off features, slid rails, and stomped tricks under the lights.

Avery Cooper
The event has grown into one of the most unique winter traditions in the valley, blending action sports with a downtown festival atmosphere.

Men’s and Women’s Snowboard Winners

In the men’s snowboard division, Shane Keller took first place, followed by Matt Ruterbusch in second and Nicolas Strother in third.

The women’s snowboard podium featured Adel Talyspayeva in first place, with Lillith Ellis finishing second and Cierra Janes taking third.

Men’s and Women’s Ski Winners

In men’s ski competition, Evan Attaway claimed the top spot. Milo Nicolson finished second, while Drew Clintworth placed third.

On the women’s ski side, Dasha Agafonova earned first place. Catherine Descisciolo finished second, and Kimber Navarrette rounded out the podium in third.

Spectators Enjoy Tricks, Jumps, and Downtown Festival Vibes

Scroll through the gallery to see some of the biggest moments, tricks, and highlights from this year’s action-packed night at Rails and Ales.

Wenatchee Rails and Ales

Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper

