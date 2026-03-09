The 2026 KPQ Home Expo, presented by LocalTel, is this weekend at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. The largest indoor event in North Central Washington returns for three big days of exhibits from local vendors and businesses showcasing everything you need to get ready for spring.

The 2026 KPQ Home EXPO FREE ADMISSION FREE PARKING

Expo Hours at Town Toyota Center: 1300 Walla Walla Avenue in Wenatchee

Friday, March 13th 12:00PM to 7:00PM

Saturday March 14th 9:00am to 6:00pm

Sunday, March 15th 11:00AM to 4:00PM

Crowds have been flocking to the Town Toyota Center for design ideas and solutions for the home and garden. Experts are ready to help you finish your next home project and offer a competitive bid. Many exhibitors offer Home EXPO specials available only during the three-day event in Wenatchee

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Wenatchee TSM via YouTube Credit: Wenatchee TSM via YouTube loading...

My Garden Needs Help!

Back again for 2026, the experts with the Chelan/Douglas County Master Gardener Program will present a series of free, helpful seminars at this year's event.

The focus will be on vegetable gardening with topics including seed starts, pest control, and the basics to help you to grow a better, more bountiful crop.

Presenters Bonnie Orr, the "Dirt Diva"; Jan Clark; Connie Mehmel; Linda Sarratt; and Mona Kaiser are all WSU-certified master gardeners and experts on their topics. They will share helpful tips during four scheduled seminars. Stop by the Master Gardeners booth for more gardening information throughout the 3-day KPQ Home Expo.

Plan to arrive early for a good seat in the breakout room located on the southwest concourse of Town Toyota Center. The Chelan/Douglas Master Gardener Seminars are very popular and often draw a standing-room-only audience.

The seminars are free to attend, as is the KPQ Home Expo, including free parking

loading...

For more information about the 2026 KPQ Home Expo, including Expo hours, visit the KPQ Home Expo website

Enter to win 3 months free internet service with LocalTel, the presenting sponsor of the KPQ Home Expo

Wenatchee Super Oval race fans can enter to win one of two passes for the 2026 racing season.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ will be broadcasting live all 3 days from the KPQ Home EXPO

hanhanpeggy hanhanpeggy loading...