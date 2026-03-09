KPQ Home Expo This Weekend in Wenatchee
The 2026 KPQ Home Expo, presented by LocalTel, is this weekend at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. The largest indoor event in North Central Washington returns for three big days of exhibits from local vendors and businesses showcasing everything you need to get ready for spring.
The 2026 KPQ Home EXPO FREE ADMISSION FREE PARKING
Expo Hours at Town Toyota Center: 1300 Walla Walla Avenue in Wenatchee
- Friday, March 13th 12:00PM to 7:00PM
- Saturday March 14th 9:00am to 6:00pm
- Sunday, March 15th 11:00AM to 4:00PM
Crowds have been flocking to the Town Toyota Center for design ideas and solutions for the home and garden. Experts are ready to help you finish your next home project and offer a competitive bid. Many exhibitors offer Home EXPO specials available only during the three-day event in Wenatchee
My Garden Needs Help!
Back again for 2026, the experts with the Chelan/Douglas County Master Gardener Program will present a series of free, helpful seminars at this year's event.
The focus will be on vegetable gardening with topics including seed starts, pest control, and the basics to help you to grow a better, more bountiful crop.
Presenters Bonnie Orr, the "Dirt Diva"; Jan Clark; Connie Mehmel; Linda Sarratt; and Mona Kaiser are all WSU-certified master gardeners and experts on their topics. They will share helpful tips during four scheduled seminars. Stop by the Master Gardeners booth for more gardening information throughout the 3-day KPQ Home Expo.
Plan to arrive early for a good seat in the breakout room located on the southwest concourse of Town Toyota Center. The Chelan/Douglas Master Gardener Seminars are very popular and often draw a standing-room-only audience.
The seminars are free to attend, as is the KPQ Home Expo, including free parking
For more information about the 2026 KPQ Home Expo, including Expo hours, visit the KPQ Home Expo website
- Enter to win 3 months free internet service with LocalTel, the presenting sponsor of the KPQ Home Expo
- Wenatchee Super Oval race fans can enter to win one of two passes for the 2026 racing season.
- NewsRadio 560 KPQ will be broadcasting live all 3 days from the KPQ Home EXPO
