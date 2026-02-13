A major stretch of 5th Street NE in East Wenatchee will close for months starting Monday as the city begins a pedestrian and bicycle safety project.

Where the Closure Impacts Drivers

The closure affects 5th Street NE between Grover Street and Eastmont Avenue and is scheduled to last through Sept. 21.

What Improvements Are Being Added

City officials say the project will add new pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, improved lighting and a four-way traffic signal at the 5th Street and Eastmont Avenue intersection.

Why the Project Focuses on Student Safety

The goal is to improve safety and encourage more students to walk and bike to nearby schools.

Most of the construction will take place in two areas: between Jonathan Street and James Street, and between Grover Street and Eastmont Avenue.

The west segment is expected to wrap up in May. The east segment will close in July and is scheduled for completion in August.