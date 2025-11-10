City of East Wenatchee announced its Wings 'N Wishes Tree Lighting ceremony.

READ MORE: Flags at Half-Staff Across Washington State

When and Where to Celebrate

Get our free mobile app

Join the community for the annual tree lighting, photos with Santa, food vendors, and more from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, at East Wenatchee City Hall.

Family Activities and Santa’s Arrival

City Hall will transform into "Santa's Village." After the tree lighting, kids can write a letter to Santa and put it in the North Pole mailbox. Kids can also visit the Police Department and Regional Correction Center booth to have their Elf mugshot taken.

City Hall Becomes Santa’s Village

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department will have fun activities, while the East Wenatchee Library will read stories in the Polar Bear Den. Kids also have an opportunity for face painting.

Schedule of Events

The fun starts at 6 p.m. with the Sterling Junior High School Choir caroling. At 6:15 p.m., Santa arrives on a fire truck with a police escort. East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford will give a speech and light the tree at 6:20 p.m.

Santa's Village opens when the lights turn on. The Village closes at 8 p.m.